Imphal, Nov 22 (PTI) Manipur's Kangpokpi district-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) and Senapati district Naga Peoples' Organisation (NPO) have agreed that "taxes" would not be imposed on any Naga trucks of Senapati district in Kuki dominated areas.

Following a meeting on Thursday, the two apex bodies agreed that no Naga commuters will be harassed in Kuki-dominated areas, a joint statement issued by NPO and COTU said.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Opens in Green, Sensex Surges 459 Points While Nifty Gains 139 Points.

They also agreed that no "taxes" will be imposed on Naga trucks, traders, commercial goods or commuters of Senapati district but if any issues related to taxation rises, COTU to take full responsibility to resolve it.

Violations of the agreement will be addressed in accordance with the severity of the offence, it said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 22, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)