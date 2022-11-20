Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Dead bodies of a 27-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter were found in a pond at Devtaha village in Deoria district.

According to Sankalp Sharma, SP of Deoria, their missing complaint was lodged on November 17.

"A video has been recovered from the victim's cellphone which indicates that this is a matter of suicide case. But we are still investigating this case in a proper manner" he also said.

On the other hand, a relative of the victim has claimed that she used to get tortured by her in-laws and there was a rift between them, for the past few days.

"The victim was married in 2012 and gave birth to a daughter later. The in-laws used to torture the victim a lot and the riff was continuously going on for quite some days," said Deepak Singh a relative.

"There were many bruises on the face of the woman," further stated.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

