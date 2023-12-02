Bhopal, December 2: Madhya Pradesh police have made adequate security arrangements across the state in view of the counting of votes which is scheduled to be held tomorrow. Speaking to ANI about the security preparation at the counting centre, Commissioner of Police (Bhopal) Harinarayan Chari Mishra said, "Keeping in mind the special arrangements for tomorrow, the police force has been deployed. The teams will evaluate the situation concerning the security arrangements tomorrow. The traffic will be diverted on the main road tomorrow."

Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) has been deployed to take the EVMs from strong rooms to counting centres. Security arrangements are ensured outside the counting centres, he said.

Tight Security Arrangements in Madhya Pradesh

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP: On security preparation at the counting centre, Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra says, "Keeping in mind the special arrangements for tomorrow, the police force is deployed. The teams will evaluate the situation concerning the security…

"There are a total of seven entry gates made for the counting centres out of which four gates are prepared for the political party representatives and three gates for the police and government employees engaged in the counting duty. Around 80 CCTVs are there on the campus," the officer added.

Meanwhile, Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Singh Chandel also said that there was a complete security arrangement for the counting day in Gwalior district. "There is complete preparation of security of Gwalior police for counting. There is a combination of three layers of CAPF, SF (Security Forces), and district police. CAPF will look after the internal movement. We have also made arrangements to avoid any mismanagement in the city. There is a manpower of nearly 1000 people in the counting arrangements. The elections took place smoothly, and I hope counting will also happen smoothly. Everything will be done with transparency and as per the rules," the officer added.

Madhya Pradesh went to polls for its 230 seats on November 17 with 77.82 per cent voter turnout. The counting of votes will take place at 52 district headquarters in the state on December 3.

The counting of votes will start at 8 am, starting with the postal ballot votes, its result will be announced, then after half an hour EVM counting will start and results will be declared round-wise. Round-wise information about votes will be given to the candidate or its representative.

