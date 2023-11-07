Sidhi, November 7: A resident of Bihar, Shrawan Shah has been the centre of attraction at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday as he arrived here to attend the program dressed up like Lord Hanuman. The man has claimed that wherever PM Modi's public rallies are held he visits there dressed up like Lord Hanuman. "I have come here from Bihar's Begusarai. Wherever PM Modi's public rallies are held I go there dressed up like this. I go to those rallies because PM Modi is a messiah for the poor, Dalit, Adivasi, OBC and the entire country. Today, a person from a poor family has become the prime minister of the country and all the poor people of the country are proud of him," the Bihar man Shah told ANI.

He further said the other leaders worked for their family members but PM Modi worked for the poor public and the poor public was everything for him because he was born in a poor family. "Earlier, there were not many facilities in our country but after the BJP government things have changed. Madhya Pradesh has seen a lot of development in the BJP government," he claimed. On the other hand, addressing the rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, PM Modi attacked the Congress government saying that by committing the telecom scam and coal scam, the Congress looted the money of the public. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Congress Leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh Claim Being Jai-Veeru of 'Sholay', Will End Rule of 'Gabbar Singh' Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"...Your sevak, Modi has worked with full dedication in the government that we have run for almost 10 years. In these 10 years, scams have stopped, the poor and middle class have saved money, and they have got more facilities. One can see by committing the telecom scam and coal scam, the Congress looted the money of the public. Under BJP government, corruption worth lakhs of crores has stopped," PM Modi said. The prime minister further said that whatever the BJP government said, they fulfilled it and under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the money was being deposited in the accounts of farmers. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Rebels Not Main Problem for BJP, but Anger of Party’s Ground Workers

Bihar Man Dressed Up Like Lord Hanuman

VIDEO | Shrawan Shah, a man from Bihar's Begusarai, reached Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh earlier today to attend PM Modi's public rally. He claims to have attended 122 rallies of PM since 2015. pic.twitter.com/CzLdYsu8vx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 7, 2023

"Whatever the BJP government says, we fulfil it with. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, we are depositing money in the accounts of farmers. Under this scheme, till now Rs 2.6 lakh crores have been deposited directly into the accounts of farmers. Rs 20,000 crores of this scheme has also gone into the accounts of farmers of MP...," Modi added. Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

