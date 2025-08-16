Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed Gau Seva at a Gaushala located on the premises of the CM residence in Bhopal on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on Saturday and extended greetings to the people of the state.

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said, "I extend my greetings to all the residents of the state on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. The way lord Krishna lived his life despite various adversities always inspires us and gives us a lesson to maintain a smile on our face in every difficult situation of life. He also motivates us with his act of bravery."

The Chief Minister further added that Lord Krishna's life also teaches lessons of karma, wisdom, and patience, always in adherence to dharma. "Lord Krishna has diverse forms, including Govardhan Dhari Krishna, Radha Krishna, Virat Roop Dhari, and Dwarikadheesh, but his role against all oppressors continues to inspire everyone," he said.

Additionally, in a post on X, CM Yadav said, "Arrival of Gau Mata on Shri Krishna Janmashtami...Today, my heart is filled with joy with the arrival of Gau Mata as a blessing of Lord Krishna at the CM residence in Bhopal. With the addition of this good fortune of Gau Seva, I prayed to the almighty for the welfare of the people of the state."

Janmashtami is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna was born. Lord Krishna's birthday falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. Although the celebration takes place in different parts of the country, Mathura and Vrindavan hold a special significance. One being his birthplace, and one where he spent his childhood and did his baal leela.

At midnight, a special ritual is performed when the idol of Lord Krishna is bathed in milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and water. During the Krishna Abhishek, bells are rung, conch shells are blown, and Vedic hymns are performed. (ANI)

