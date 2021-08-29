Neemuch, Aug 29 (PTI) Homes of four people accused of assaulting and killing a 40-year-old tribal man in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh were demolished on Sunday amid an outcry over the shocking incident.

Also Read | IIFT MBA 2022 Entrance Exam Date Released; Registration Process To Begin From September 1, Examination On December 5.

On Thursday morning, Kanhaiyalal Bheel was beaten up and dragged after being tied to a vehicle by a group of people led by a man, identified as Chhitar Mal Gurjar, on Neemuch-Singoli road, the former dying in a hospital a day later, police had said.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Farmers in Punjab Block Roads, Burn Effigies of Haryana Govt Over Lathicharge on Karnal Peasants.

Gurjar's motorcycle had knocked down Bheel and the former was angry that his milk stock had fallen on the road on impact, they added.

Eight people were charged with murder under IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions, with police managing to arrest five of them, identified as Chhitar Mal Gurjar (32), Mahendra Gurjar and Gopal Gurjar (both 40), Lokesh Balai (21) and Laxman Gurjar.

The illegal homes of Chhitar Mal Gurjar, Mahendra Gurjar and two others have been demolished, and the dossiers of all the accused were being prepared to ensure they get the strictest punishment, Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma said.

He said efforts were on to nab the three accused at large, adding that the case would be tried in a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)