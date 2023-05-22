Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported two COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,63,679, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,771, a civic official said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Two Gifts for Central Employees in July As Govt May Hike DA and Fitment Factor.

The addition to the tally was a drastic fall from the 24 cases reported on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Approves DA Hike by 4% of Government Employees, Pensioners.

The recovery count increased by eight in the last 24 hours and touched 11,43,758, leaving Mumbai with an active caseload of 150, he said.

As per BMC data, the overall number of coronavirus tests was 1,88,68,386, including 401 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between May 15 and 21 is 0.0018 per cent.

The caseload doubling time is 37,650 days, as per civic data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)