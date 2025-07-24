Kohima, Jul 24 (PTI) In response to Assam's ongoing eviction drives targeting alleged illegal settlers, the Nagaland government has issued an advisory and placed all districts on high alert to prevent the possible influx of displaced people into the state.

A notification issued by the office of the Commissioner of Nagaland instructed all deputy commissioners to maintain heightened vigilance, enforce proactive measures, and closely monitor border areas and transit points to safeguard the state's demographic integrity and ensure law and order.

Nagaland shares a long interstate boundary of around 512 km with Assam. This border runs through multiple districts on both sides.

On Wednesday, authorities in Niuland district reported turning back over 200 vehicles suspected of transporting individuals evicted from Assam.

These trucks, carrying household belongings, were stopped at multiple check posts, and the occupants were questioned by local authorities, security personnel, and volunteer groups.

Following these developments, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton held a coordination meeting on Thursday in Niuland district.

The meeting, attended by MLA Achumbemo Kikon, included stakeholders such as the deputy commissioner of Niuland, Dimapur's commissioner of police, heads of departments, councillors of Niuland Town Council, members of Niuland Town Students' Union, gaon burahs (village headmen), and other leaders. The focus was on preparedness in view of the ongoing eviction drive across the Assam border.

"With concerns mounting over a possible influx of illegal immigrants into Nagaland, it is heartening to see how united and vigilant the people have been. I deeply appreciate the efforts of the district administration, gaon burahs, students, youth bodies, and volunteers who are maintaining round-the-clock vigilance," Patton stated on X.

Highlighting Niuland's vulnerability as a porous border area, the deputy CM urged NGOs and local leaders to remain alert and proactive, and report any unfamiliar settlement activity within their jurisdictions.

Patton also ordered the immediate deployment of additional security forces not only in Niuland but across all border areas of Nagaland that adjoin Assam.

Dimapur Commissioner of Police Kevithuto Sophie told PTI that a high-level team led by Deputy CM Patton, accompanied by MLA Kikon, Wokha SP, Wokha DC, Dimapur CP, and Niuland DC, visited the Assam-Nagaland border areas under Wokha and Niuland districts during the day.

He said that additional Indian Reserve Battalion forces have been deployed along the Ralan sector, and if needed, more will be sent to other border areas including Niuland. He added that key locations such as bus and train stations will also be placed under strict surveillance.

Meanwhile, various local organisations have voiced concerns over the possible influx. The Western Sümi Students' Union (WSSU) warned that evicted settlers may attempt to encroach upon Naga-inhabited border areas and called for enhanced security and community vigilance.

Additionally, the Konyak Students' Union has mobilised volunteers in Mon district to verify documents such as Inner Line Permit (ILP) and has recommended a temporary suspension of ILP issuance to ensure stricter scrutiny.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India's premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.