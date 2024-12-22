Guwahati, Dec 22 (PTI) Narcotics worth Rs 20 crore has been seized and a person arrested in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched by the Special Task Force (STF) under the supervision of IGP Parthasarathi Mahanta at Silcoori Road that led to the seizure of Yaba tablets and heroin from a person who was moving in a motorcycle in the early hours of Sunday.

The seizure included 60,000 yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin, Mahanta told PTI.

Yaba is a combination of stimulants, the most important being methamphetamine and caffeine. It has many aliases like Thai name 'crazy medicine', 'madness drug' or 'Nazi speed'.

The police arrested a person, identified as Sahil Ahmed Laskar, and seized the motorcycle.

The IGP said that the street price of the seized narcotics was estimated to be around Rs 20 crore.

