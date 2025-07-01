Sankhali (Goa) [India], July 1 (ANI): On National Doctor's Day, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda extended greetings to all doctors on the occasion for their 'selfless service to humanity' and said that their "round-the-clock" dedication brings hope and "saves countless lives" every single day.

In a post on X, Nadda said, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all doctors for their 'selfless service to humanity"

"Their round-the-clock dedication brings hope and saves countless lives every single day. In every health emergency, you have stood tall at the frontlines, driven by compassion and an unshakable sense of duty. Your care, courage and sacrifice make you the true heroes of our society"

"On this occasion, I also express my gratitude not just to doctors, but to all healthcare workers whose relentless efforts are paving the way towards a Swasth Bharat," Nadda added in his post.

India observes National Doctors' Day on July 1 every year to honour the selfless contributions that doctors and medical professionals make to the lives of people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended warm greetings to the medical fraternity.

"They are the forces of humanity who salvage lives and shield our well-being through their dedication. Salute to all the doctors for their tireless services. May this day deepen their devotion to the vital role they play," Shah said in a post on X.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant said that the nation can "never forget" the contribution of medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I extend my greetings to all doctors on this day. We can never forget the contribution of doctors during the COVID pandemic. Happy Doctors' Day," Sawant said while speaking to reporters. (ANI)

