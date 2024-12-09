India News | NCP Leader Jayant Patil, Three Others Take Oath as MLAs in Maharashtra Assembly

Dec 09, 2024
Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Jayant Patil, the state president of the NCP (SP), and three other members took oath as MLAs in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Monday.

Patil, who represents the Islampur assembly constituency in Sangli district, took oath on the third and last day of the special session of the assembly.

    Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Jayant Patil, the state president of the NCP (SP), and three other members took oath as MLAs in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Monday.

    Patil, who represents the Islampur assembly constituency in Sangli district, took oath on the third and last day of the special session of the assembly.

    Vinay Kore from Jansurajya Shakti, representing the Shahuwadi constituency in Kolhapur district, NCP's Sunil Shelke from Maval in Pune district, and Uttamrao Jankar from the Malshiras constituency in Solapur district were the other newly sworn-in legislators.

    Shiv Sena's Vilas Bhumre and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Varun Sardesai, Manoj Jamsutkar, and NCP's Shekhar Nikam are yet to take the oath. According to sources in the Vidhan Bhavan, they can take the oath in the speaker's office later.

