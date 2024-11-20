Angul (Odisha) [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under the leadership of the BJP, is certain to win in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls.

Pradhan also expressed confidence that the Mahayuti would secure an absolute majority in Maharashtra, while the NDA would gain a significant lead in Jharkhand.

Also Read | Guyana, Barbados To Honour PM Narendra Modi With Highest National Awards 'The Order of Excellence' and 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Respectively.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The victory of NDA under the leadership of BJP is certain... In both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, people have expressed their trust in the leadership of PM Modi... Mahayuti will get absolute majority which can go up to 175 and NDA will also get a huge lead in Jharkhand. I appeal to the voters to make NDA candidates win for progress in both the states."

Voting is taking place in Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats Jharkhand's 38 assembly seats.

Also Read | Earthquake in Andaman Sea: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale Hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 6.61 per cent till 9 am on Wednesday in the single-phase assembly elections that began earlier this morning, while Jharkhand registered a voter turnout of 12.71 per cent by the same time in the second phase of assembly elections in the State, according to the Election Commission of India.

In Maharashtra, the primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

The primary contest in the Jharkhand assembly polls is between two major alliances: the Mahagathbandhan and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The ruling JMM-led Mahagathbandhan Alliance includes Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

National Democratic Alliance (NDA): The NDA alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)