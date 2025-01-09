Patna (Bihar) [India], January 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan on Thursday exuded confidence of NDA forming government in Bihar in assembly polls later year and said the ruling alliance will win over 225 seats.

"NDA will not break. this is not going to happen. One thing is certain. The five constituent parties of Bihar will fight the upcoming Bihar assembly elections together. A strong NDA government is going to be formed in the Bihar assembly elections. We will form the government in Bihar by winning more than 225 seats," Chirag Paswan.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Set To Feature on Nikhil Kamath's 'People by WTF' Podcast; Trailer Revealed (Watch Video).

Bihar assembly has 243 seats. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leads the NDA government in Bihar which includes JD-U, BJP, HAM, LJP (Ram Vilas) and RLSP.

Answering a query on the BPSC protest, Paswan said he never supported lathi charge.

Also Read | 'Hindutva Can Never Be Defeated': PM Narendra Modi's Historic Speech at First Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Event in 2003 (See Pics).

"The demands of the students should be heard and fulfilled. It is not right to lathi-charge the students. The doors should always remain open for talks," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)