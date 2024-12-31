New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Power outage at a data centre of National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI) brought down several key government websites, including that of Department of Economic Affairs, the commerce ministry, Department of Telecom.

Sources aware of the disruption said the websites went down because of a power outage at NICSI data centre at Shastri Park and is being resolved.

"The power outage at Shastri Park data centre of NICSI led to disruption in the functioning of some government websites. The sites are being restored and will be up and running shortly," a source said.

Email query sent to Ministry of Electronics and IT elicited no immediate reply.

