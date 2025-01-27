New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) has said that only authorised agents nominated by candidates will be allowed inside polling stations, and deployment of any other party workers is violation of Election Commission guidelines.

The reaction came after AAP sources claimed the party has readied a team whose different members will have votes at different booths, and they will monitor the time spent on casting each vote there on polling day (February 5).

"It was done suspecting that the voting could be deliberately slowed by officials," a party source claimed.

Deployment of volunteers or any other unauthorised individuals at polling stations or within the polling station premises is strictly prohibited as such actions may interfere with the conduct of free and fair elections, the CEO Delhi said in a post on X.

It may be viewed as a violation of the ECI guidelines, he stated.

"Only authorized polling agents, appointed by contesting candidates in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1951, are allowed inside polling stations," the CEO said.

"All political parties are reminded to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines. Volunteers or workers of any party must not interfere in the polling process or attempt to monitor EVM functioning, which is the exclusive responsibility of the polling officials," said the CEO Delhi.

The polling agents are required to mandatorily carry valid form 10 (appointment letter) duly signed by the candidate or their election agent, it added.

Any person found loitering or influencing voters at the polling station without authorisation will be dealt with as per the provisions of the law, it warned.

The CEO assured of robust mechanisms for smooth functioning of EVMs, including mock polls, public demonstrations, and their secure storage and transportation.

