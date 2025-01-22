Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate has implemented extensive traffic arrangements in preparation for Republic Day.

To ensure smooth traffic arrangements, the entry of goods vehicles (heavy, medium, and light) from Gautam Budh Nagar into Delhi will be restricted. In this regard, the traffic police will issue an advisory in advance.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025 Will Balance Fiscal Consolidation and Growth; Capital Expenditure Likely to Rise to Rs11-11.5 Lakh Crore: Report.

To travel from Noida to Delhi, traffic management is primarily handled at the Kalindi, DND, and Chilla borders by deploying traffic police personnel. Additionally, support is provided to the civil police at New Ashok Nagar, Jhundpura, and Haridarshan. The entry points for entering Delhi from Noida are Kalindi, DND, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, Vasundhara, Jhundpura, and Haridarshan.

Heavy goods vehicles were diverted from these border points and sent to their destination via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Also Read | 'Virginity Test' Conducted on Woman Before Her Wedding Night in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Court Orders FIR Against In-Laws.

The vehicles entering Delhi state from DND (border) and going elsewhere will take a U-turn from the DND toll plaza and proceed to their destination via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Similarly, vehicles entering through

Vehicles entering Delhi from Chilla Red Light border will take a U-turn and proceed via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway, while those entering from Kalindi Kunj Yamuna border will be diverted from the underpass trisection before the Yamuna River and will follow the same route.

Goods vehicles going towards Delhi state from Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Zero Point towards Eastern Peripheral Expressway, 7. Traffic Police QRT team will be deployed to ensure that no vehicles are parked on the main road. 8. In special circumstances, vehicles will be removed from the main roads and parked on Chilla-Shani Mandir Road, Pusta Road Sector 94, and Sector 44 service road for some time.

T4he Parking at DMRC metro stations located in Noida - Botanical Garden, City Center, Electronic City, Bird Century will be vacated and closed for security reasons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)