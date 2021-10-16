Srinagar, Oct 16 (PTI) A non-local vendor was shot dead by militants in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Saturday evening, police said.

Arvind Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was shot at by the ultras outside a park at Eidgah in the city, a police official said.

Also Read | Kerala Rains: 8 Dead, 5 Missing After Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslide in State, Red Alert Issued in 6 Districts.

He said Kumar died on the spot.

Kumar's killing comes on a day when police claimed to have gunned down three militants in a span of 24 hours who were involved in last week's killings of members of minority communities in Srinagar.

Also Read | JoSAA Counselling Registration Begins Today, Here’s How to Register Online at josaa.nic.in and Other Important Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)