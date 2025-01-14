New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed UGC-NET scheduled for January 15 on account of festivals, including Pongal and Makar Sankranti. The revised exam date will be announced later, the agency announced on Monday.

"The NTA has received representations to postpone the exam on January 15 on account of festivals, including Pongal and Makar Sakranti. In the interest of the aspirants, the exam has been postponed and a new date will be announced later," Rajesh Kumar, Director (Exams), NTA, said.

"The exam on January 16 will be conducted as per the earlier schedule," he added.

The candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.

Earlier, the guidelines for the appointment of faculty in higher institutions were released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and also changes the selection process for vice-chancellors, such as expanding eligibility criteria to include professionals from academia, research institutions, public policy, public administration, and industry.

As per the guidelines, the subject of the Ph.D. degree precedes the disciplines studied in undergraduate and postgraduate degrees for faculty selections.

Dharmendra Pradhan, while addressing the audiences said that these draft reforms and guidelines will infuse innovation, inclusivity, flexibility and dynamism in every aspect of higher education, empower teachers and academic staff, strengthen academic standards and pave the way for achieving educational excellence.

The Minister mentioned that the Draft Regulations, 2025, have been placed in the public domain for feedback, suggestions, and consultations. He expressed confidence that the UGC will soon publish the Draft Regulations, 2025, in their final form, driving transformations in the education system and propelling the country towards Viksit Bharat 2047 through quality education and research.

In the draft guidelines, specialised recruitment pathways have been introduced for fields like Yoga, Music, Performing Arts, and Sports, ensuring that professionals with outstanding skills or achievements can join academia

The new regulations will apply to Central, State, Private and Deemed Universities. (ANI)

