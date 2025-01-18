Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Saturday that the Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan convention was being organised to remember Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar and to protect the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with party leaders at Hubballi to assess preparations for the convention, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "The Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan is a convention to send out a big message from Belagavi. Mahatma Gandhi's history is Congress' history and Congress' history is the nation's history. All sections of the society get representation when all sections of the society come to power. We are following the footsteps of Mahatma."

"It is 100 years since Gandhi ji took over as the President of the Congress. The nation got its independence after Gandhi ji took over as the President of the party. We got our Constitution thereafter. The Constitution is sacred to all of us. The AICC under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge is organising this event to send out an important message to the country. H K Patil has been given the responsibility of coordinating the event. This programme has been organised after consultations with leaders in Delhi," he added.

Further, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the leaders of Dharwad district were enthusiastically spreading the message of the convention to each and every village.

"All the leaders of Dharwad district are enthusiastically spreading the message of this convention to each and every village. We are also planning to set up 100 party offices in the state and we are also preparing for that event scheduled to take place in February," he said.

Speaking about the convention, the Deputy CM said that the convention was postponed to January 21 due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"The convention which was scheduled to be held on December 27 was postponed due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. It is now being held on Jan 21. It has been decided to mobilise over 75,000 people from the Kitturu Karnataka region itself. The government programme would be held at Suvarna Soudha at 10 am on Jan 21. Entry is limited to the invitees only for this event. The party event to be held later in the day is open to all," he said.

Shivakumar further stated that the convention was intended to uphold the honour of BR Ambedkar who was insulted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and to protect the Constitution for further generations.

"The BJP has insulted Ambedkar. This convention intends to uphold his honour and protect the Constitution for future generations. This is not a political event and I urge people cutting across party lines to participate in this historic event. We have procured 50,000 Gandhi caps and one lakh badges for the event. Only the Congressmen have an opportunity to protect the legacy of Gandhi ji," he noted. This program should be a foreword for the 2028 elections". (ANI)

