Puri (Odisha) [India], January 1 (ANI): Odisha-based sand artist Manas Sahoo welcomed the New Year 2025 with a 20-foot-wide sand sculpture at Puri Beach, spreading festive cheer with the message "Happy New Year 2025."

The creation, made from 10 tons of sand, took Sahoo seven hours to complete.

Sahoo has previously showcased his artistic talents through sand art. On Christmas Eve, he created a sculpture featuring Mother Mary and Santa Claus at Puri Beach, sharing the artwork on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "My sand art on the occasion of Christmas at Puri Beach near the lighthouse."

On December 4, marking Indian Navy Day, Sahoo paid tribute to the Indian Navy with a special sand art. Sharing his creation on X, he wrote, "On the occasion of Indian Navy Day, I dedicate my sand art at Puri Beach to the brave soldiers of the Indian Navy. Saluting their courage, sacrifice, and commitment to protecting our nation. Jai Hind!"

Sahoo also made headlines with his sand art celebrating international events. Following the US presidential election, he created a sculpture to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump, stating, "Please extend my sincere congratulations to Donald Trump through my sand art."

Meanwhile, in her New Year message, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the people, both in India and abroad.

She said, "On the joyous occasion of the New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians. The coming of the New Year marks the beginning of new hopes, dreams, and aspirations in our lives. Let us welcome the New Year with joy and enthusiasm and continue to progress as a society and nation, moving forward on the path of unity and excellence."(ANI)

