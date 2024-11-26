New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Odisha Assembly speaker Surama Padhy and Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Tuesday visited the Odisha Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) being held in New Delhi.

Padhy said that there was a separate stall for each district attracting people from all over the country which would help in the economic development of Odisha.

Speaking to the media, Padhy said "I came here to see the Odisha unit. People from Odisha working in different self-help groups have come here. There is a separate stall for each district. It has been able to attract people from all over the country. This will help in the economic development of Odisha. We hope people carry the pieces of traditional pieces of Odisha with them.."

The 43rd edition of the trade fair is being organized by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) at Pragati Maidan in the national capital from November 14 to 27.

Earlier on Monday, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Uttarakhand Diwas Samaroh' at the IITF.

On this occasion, CM Dhami said that wherever the people of Uttarakhand go, in the country and abroad, they always keep alive their culture, folk tradition, food and sense of belongingness.

He said that this international fair gives us an opportunity to bring and present our culture, handicrafts and rich heritage on the global platform.

"The best products of the state have been brought in various stalls set up in the fair. It has also been decided to constitute the Uttarakhand Pravasi Parishad so that Uttarakhand migrants can contribute to the development of the state," Dhami said.

CM Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make the country a developed India by 2047, on which our country is moving forward rapidly.

"The country is setting new records due to the farsighted thinking of the Prime Minister. In the last 10 years, the country has progressed rapidly in every field. Many schemes like 'Make in India', 'Startup India' have established India as a hub of startups, which is creating employment and self-employment in the country. Today, India has become the 5th largest economy in the world," Dhami said. (ANI)

