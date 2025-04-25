Paris Saint-Germain, the record French champions, will be facing OGC Nice this evening in a Ligue 1 game. The Champions are keen to go unbeaten this season and have been flying in the domestic league under manager Luis Enrique. They face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final and will have one eye on the preparation for that game. Opponents Nice are fifth and ended their four-game winless streak with a victory over Angers in the last game. PSG versus Nice will be streamed on the GXR World website from 12:15 AM IST. Ligue 1 2024–25: PSG Moves Within Four Games of Completing Unbeaten French League Season After 1–1 Draw Against Nantes.

Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes are likely to be rested by PSG for this game with Arsenal on the horizon. Goncalo Ramos will lead the attack with Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue on the flanks. Vitinha will make the side tick in central midfield, allowing Warren Zaire-Emery and Lee Kang-in to venture forward and support the attacking play.

OGC Nice will adopt a 3-4-3 formation in this game with Gaetan Laborde leading the strike force. Jeremie Boga and Badredine Bouanani will utilise their pace to create opportunities from out wide. Hicham Boudaoui and Pablo Rosario will sit back and try and shield the backline for the visitors. Tanguy Ndombele misses out for the away team due to a groin injury. Aston Villa 3–2 Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League 2024–25: PSG Book UCL Semifinals Spot Despite Quarterfinals Second Leg Defeat to Villans.

When is PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 2024-25 Football Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

PSG lock horns with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 2024-25 on Saturday, April 26. The PSG vs Nice match will be played at the Parc des Princes and is scheduled to start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately for fans in India, they will not have any live telecast viewing options for Ligue 1 2024-25 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. For PSG vs Nice online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of the Ligue 1 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Nice live streaming on the GXR World website for free. Expect PSG to dominate this game from the onset and secure a 2-0 win.

