Jalgaon, July 16: One person died and another was injured after a chopper crashed in the Jalgaon area in Maharashtra on Friday evening.

After the crash, police teams reached the spot to carry out rescue operations.

As per the local police officials, locals are also assisting the security personnel in rescue operations. More details are awaited.

