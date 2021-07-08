New Tehri, July 8: Only 50 tourists will be allowed to bathe at Mussoorie's famous Kempty falls with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes.

The district administration has taken the decision in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said.

" There will be a time limit of 30 minutes for each bather, she said, adding an air horn will be used to signal the exit time. Scores of Maskless Covidiots Flout Covid Norms and Throng Kempty Falls In Mussoorie (Watch Video).

The came a day after viral videos showed a large number of tourists bathing at the falls without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing norms.

