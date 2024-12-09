Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 9 (ANI): Orissa Kennel Club organised the 65th and 66th All Breeds Championship Dog Show at OUAT Veterinary College in Bhubaneswar.

The two-day event started on December 7. Over 300 certified dogs by the Kennel Club of India (KCI), both exotic and indigenous, participated in the show.

The show was inaugurated by Prithwiraj Harichandan, Odisha Minister, Law, Excise and Works. The all-breed shows were judged by 2 reputed international judges Tina Peixoto (Portugal) and Antoan Hlebarov (Bulgaria).

There were different sized breeds, starting from the smallest dog breed Chihuahua with an average height of 5 - 8 inches to the tallest dog breeds like Great Dane with a height of 28-32 inches.

"Thanks to the OKC dog show people get to know over 35 recognized dog breeds by the Federation Cynologique Internationale (FCI), the World Canine Organization at one place in Odisha. The judges while judging the show consider many factors, including the dog's body parts, gait, attitude, breed standards, and enthusiasm, etc." said Siddharth Mohanty, Honorary Secretary, OKC.

The female American Cocker spaniel owned by Pallab Saha of Kolkata was judged the Best in Show in the 65th show. The female Chiahuahua owned by Ritesh Varma of Bombay judged as the Best in Show of the 66th show.

The prizes were distributed by Pankaj Mohanty, MD, MGM and Suesen Panda, Dean Veterinary College, OUAT and the 2 international judges.

"People often tend to confuse when they select dog breeds and make error while choosing the right breed for their home/locality/geographical area. We provide a platform where people can see 41 dog breeds of different sizes in one place which will help them in choosing dogs for a house/apartment/farm" said Rabindra Sahu, Joint Secretary, OKC. (ANI)

