Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Sabarimala Mandala pilgrimage concluded on Thursday, with over 32.50 lakh pilgrims visiting the temple.

The Mandala Pooja took place between noon and 12:30 pm on Thursday.

The temple will be closed for the day with the singing of Harivarasanam at night and will reopen at 5 pm on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival.

The Makaravilakku festival is on January 14.

As of Wednesday (December 25), a total of 32,49,756 pilgrims had visited the temple, an increase of 4,07,309 from the previous year, when 28,42,447 people visited during the same period.

Of the total visitors, 5,66,571 people utilized the spot booking facility. However, spot booking was limited to 5,000 on December 25 and 26. As part of the Mandala Puja arrangements, darshan was ensured for all devotees who reached Sabarimala.

On Wednesday, December 25, when the Thangaanki procession reached the Sannidhanam, it was estimated that 19,968 people arrived through virtual queue and spot booking by 12 noon on Thursday, December 26. Among them, 4,106 people arrived via spot booking.

According to official figures available till Wednesday, 74,764 people visited Sabarimala via the Pullumedu route for darshan, compared to 69,250 last year during the same period.

The Sabarimala temple closed on Thursday and will reopen for the Makaravilakku festival on December 30. (ANI)

