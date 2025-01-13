New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticised Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and called him "factually incorrect" over his remark that most incumbent governments, including India in 2024 elections, lost post-COVID. He added that the people of India have reaffirmed their trust in the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"As the world's largest democracy, India conducted the 2024 elections with over 640 million voters. People of India reaffirmed their trust in the ND led by PM @narendramodi Ji's leadership. Mr. Zuckerberg's claim that most incumbent governments, including India in the 2024 elections, lost post-COVID is factually incorrect. From free food for 800 million, 2.2 billion free vaccines, and aid to nations worldwide during COVID, to leading India as the fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's decisive 3rd-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust. @Meta, it's disappointing to see misinformation from Mr. Zuckerberg himself. Let's uphold facts and credibility," Vaishnaw posted on X.

In a podcast with American TV host Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg had earlier claimed, " The reaction to COVID probably caused a breakdown of trust in a lot of governments around the world. 2024 was a big election year around the world, and there are all these countries, India, just like a ton of countries that had elections and incumbent lost every one of them."

During the podcast, Zuckerberg also revealed that the Biden administration coerced Facebook into censoring content around COVID-19 vaccines.

Zuckerberg spoke about the issue of government censorship and noted, "This hit the most extreme. I'd say it was during the Biden Administration when they were trying to roll out the vaccine program. Now I'm generally pretty pro rolling out vaccines, I think on balance the vaccines are more positive than negative but I think that while they're trying to push that program they also tried to censor anyone who was arguing against it".

He alleged, that people in the Biden Administration told him "to take down things that talk about vaccine side effects". (ANI)

