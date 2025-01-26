New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indore and Udaipur on joining the elite list of 31 Wetland Accredited Cities in the world, remarking that this recognition reflects India's strong commitment to sustainable development and nurturing harmony between nature and urban growth.

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks reacting to the post of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav on X, who shared the development and lauded the vision of PM Modi.

Also Read | Betul Road Accident: 2 Killed After Unidentified Vehicle Hits Motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh, FIR Registered.

The minister termed this is a step towards a 'Viksit Bharat' and a 'Green Bharat' focussing on the holistic development without ignoring ecology.

"I am thrilled to share that in a first for India, Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Udaipur in Rajasthan have joined the list of 31 Wetland Accredited Cities in the world - a testimony to PM Narendra Modi's vision of marching ahead aligning economy and ecology," Yadav said in his post.

Also Read | Siwan: Class 10 Girl Studying on Rooftop of Her House Dies After Being Pushed by Monkey in Bihar.

"The achievement reflects the emphasis laid by India on holistic development of our urban areas without compromising on ecological conservation in both urban and rural centres. Congratulations, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan on this unique achievement!" the post added.

Responding to his post, PM Modi extended his congratulations and affirmed hope that this feat inspires everyone to work towards creating greener, cleaner and eco-friendly urban spaces across the country.

"Congratulations to Indore and Udaipur! This recognition reflects our strong commitment to sustainable development and nurturing harmony between nature and urban growth. May this feat inspire everyone to keep working towards creating greener, cleaner and more eco-friendly urban spaces across our nation," his post read.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1883124063901831426

Earlier in the day, the PM also congratulated the Padma awardees of 2025, praising their contributions to society and highlighting their dedication, perseverance, and innovation in various fields.

"Congratulations to all the Padma awardees! India is proud to honour and celebrate their extraordinary achievements. Their dedication and perseverance are truly motivating. Each awardee is synonymous with hard work, passion and innovation, which has positively impacted countless lives. They teach us the value of striving for excellence and serving society selflessly," PM Modi wrote in a X post.

This year, India has conferred seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards, recognizing exceptional contributions across various fields. The list includes 23 women awardees, 10 individuals from the categories of Foreigners, NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs, along with 13 posthumous awards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)