New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, wishing prosperity, success, and happiness for all citizens.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Infinite good wishes to all of you on Akshaya Tritiya. May this sacred festival dedicated to humanity bring success, prosperity, and happiness to everyone, and give new strength to the resolve of a developed India."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes, " Infinite best wishes for Akshaya Tritiya, the festival symbolising the confluence of nature and culture. I wish that this holy festival brings eternal virtue, good fortune and prosperity in everyone's life.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti, is a significant Hindu festival observed throughout the country. Celebrated on the third lunar day of the bright half of the month of Vaisakha, it is considered an auspicious day for beginning new ventures, buying gold, and making charitable donations.

Following the festival, gold demand in India is expected to remain strong despite the surge in prices, as buyers are drawn by the high returns seen over the past two years.

Experts say that despite a surge in rates, there will be accelerated consumer interest in the yellow metal with people moving towards lightweight and studded jewellery.

Meanwhile, on Akshaya Tritiya, the doors of Shri Yamunotri Dham and Shri Gangotri Dham are being formally opened for the devotees.

Many devotees left Rishikesh to embark on the Char Dham Yatra.

Jai, one of the devotees from Rishikesh, said, "...We are very excited...the facilities are very good. Registration was done very smoothly, there is water, tea facilities, and there are also washroom facilities..."

Prashant, another devotee from Gujarat, said, " We came here for registration, it was done easily...right now we are going to Kedarnath" (ANI)

