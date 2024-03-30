New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Shyamji Krishna Varma on the latter's death anniversary on Saturday and called on the countrymen to pledge to uphold the ideals Shyamji fought for.

The Prime Minister said that the indomitable spirit and commitment of Shyamji to the cause of freedom will never be forgotten, adding that his establishment of the India House served as a cradle for the freedom struggle overseas.

"Paying homage to the great Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Punya Tithi. A stalwart of the Indian independence movement, his indomitable spirit and commitment to the cause of freedom will never be forgotten. His establishment of the India House served as a cradle for the freedom struggle overseas. As we remember his contributions, let us also pledge to uphold the ideals he fought for," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Born in Gujarat, Shyamji Krishna Varma was a freedom fighter who founded the Indian Home Rule Society, The Indian Sociologist and India House in London. He was a barrister in London and was later barred from practicing for being critical of the colonial government. Varma also taught Sanskrit at Oxford University. (ANI)

