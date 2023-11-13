Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings in poll-bound Rajasthan this week, an official statement said on Monday.

PM Modi will address a public meeting in Barmer district's Baytoo on November 15. He will also address public meetings in Bharatpur and Nagaur on November 18, the statement said.

On November 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Tonk district's Deoli. He will also address meetings in the Kumbhalgarh and Bhim Assembly constituencies of the Rajsamand district.

On November 18, Shah will address public meetings in Hindoli of Bundi and the Masuda and Nasirabad constituencies in Ajmer. He will also take part in a roadshow in Ajmer on the same day.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also reach Jaipur on Tuesday to address the party workers in Kishanpole and Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituencies.

According to a party statement, Sitharaman will also hold a press conference at BJP's media centre on Tuesday.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan are due on November 25, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

