New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): With the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya almost complete, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the 'Dhwaj' atop the spire of the temple next month, and proper arrangements are being for the event, Chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra said on Saturday.

Mishra told ANI that a list of 6000-8000 invitees has been prepared for the religious event and they will represent various sections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Ayodhya on November 25 for the ceremony.

"Now that the construction of the temple is complete, 'Ram Parivar' is 'virajman' on the first floor of the temple. An arti of the 'Ram Parivar' will be performed on that day when the PM will hoist the 'Dhwaj' atop the Ram temple. The Nyas is organising this programme, with Champat Rai as the incharge. A list of 6000-8000 invitees has been prepared for this programme," Nripendra Mishra told ANI.

"The ceremony of hoisting the 'pataka' over the 'shikar' of the Ram temple is a kind of a religious announcement to the devotees of Lord Ram that the temple in all its description, including the outer security wall -'parkota' is complete in all respects. It calls every devotee to visit the temple and offer prayers," he added.

PM Modi had performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple on August 5, 2020, and 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was held on January 22, 2024.

Mishra had said earlier that Ayodhya is gearing up for the Prime Minister visit on November 25.

"PM Modi has been invited on November 25 (for Ram Temple flag-hoisting ceremony). It will mark the completion of the construction of the Ram temple. The Prime Minister has indicated that he will attend the program," Nripendra Mishra had told reporters.

"PM Modi will be coming on November 25 for Ram Temple flag-hoisting ceremony... He used to say that he had not visited Ayodhya for 20 years, and the reason was that he had made up his mind that he would not step into Ayodhya until the construction of the Ram Mandir began....With that dream coming true, PM Modi will be here on November 25," he added. (ANI)

