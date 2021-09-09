Dehradun, September 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a university in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh on September 14, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"On September 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Aligarh for laying the foundation stone of a university named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who was a freedom fighter, an educationist and a social reformist," said Adityanth during a press conference held Aligarh on Wednesday. Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Former Village Pradhan Murdered by His Son, Grandchildren Over Property Dispute in Moradabad.

He visited the city to review the preparations ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. The great grandson of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, Charat Pratap Singh spoke to ANI and lauded the initiative of the Indian government. "There is no better way to honour him than to make a university on his name," he said. Also Read | Gujarat Businessman Shares Obscene Pictures of ‘Wife’ Online; Arrested in Mumbai.

"It is a very proud moment for me and my family. My great grandfather Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who has worked for the welfare of the people, and had given utmost priority to education, is getting due recognition," Singh added.

He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first person in the Indian government "to recognize the efforts" of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

"In 2016, while addressing Afghanistan conference he had said that Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh established a provisional government-in-exile in Kabul in Afghanistan, which then served as Indian government in exile during the World War I," said Singh.

Laying emphasis on the works of his great grandfather, he said, "I also believe Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh played an important role in achieving India's freedom."

Noting that Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had given the first priority to education in his life, his heir said, "At the age of 24, he established a polytechnic institution at a private palace owned by the family in Vrindavan. It became Asia's first polytechnic institute. He donated land to a lot of colleges in Aligarh as well. The prestigious Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh was also established on the land given on grant."

Charat Pratap Singh claimed that the university's campus would be spread over 92 acres. "We have been told about the programme, which is slated to be held on September 14 and we are planning to attend," he said.

