Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released pictures of four active terrorists in Kishtwar district and announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each to anyone providing credible information on them.
Pictures of Saifullah, Farman, Adil and another terrorist, believed to be Basha, were made public through a poster in both Urdu and English.
"General public is requested to share any information regarding the individuals shown in the photographs, identified as four terrorists. A reward of Rs 5 lakh for each terrorist will be given to anyone providing credible information about them," according to the poster.
The identity of the informer will be kept confidential.
Kishtwar and other districts were rocked by terror attacks last year as Pakistan-based terrorist handlers continued their efforts to spread militancy to peaceful areas of the Jammu region.
