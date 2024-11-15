Hyderabad, Nov 15 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate 'Lokmanthan-2024', a colloquium of nationalist thinkers, to be held here from November 21-24, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

The President will inaugurate the event on November 22, while former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will launch an exhibition and cultural events a day before, Reddy told mediapersons here.

The event, aimed at showcasing the culture and unity of the country, will be attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries, the organisers said.

The event, to be organised by Prajna Pravah, an outfit of 'nation-first' intellectuals, researchers and academicians, would have debates on different topics, besides cultural programmes.

Groups from foreign countries, including those who follow pre-Abrahamic traditions, would also attend the event and perform dance and other cultural expositions. Yazidis, who faced attacks by ISIS, are also likely to attend the conference.

Lokmanthan, a biennial event, was earlier held in Bhopal, Ranchi and Guwahati, beginning 2016.

