India News | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reviews Work of Power, Renewable Energy Ministries

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the work of Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on Wednesday evening.

Policy initiatives including revised Tariff Policy and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 to redress the problems afflicting the power sector were discussed.

The Prime Minister advised the Ministry of Power to ensure that DISCOMs publish their performance parameters periodically. He also desired to expedite the plan for carbon-neutral Ladakh and emphasised for drinking water supply in coastal areas by harnessing the solar and wind energy.

Regarding New and Renewable Energy, the Prime Minister emphasised the need for a holistic approach for the entire supply chain of the agriculture sector ranging from solar water pumps to decentralised solar cold storages.

He also emphasised for an innovative model for rooftop solar power and desired that each state should have at least one city (either a capital city or any renowned tourist destination) to have fully solar city through rooftop solar power generation.

Emphasis was also made on ecosystem development for manufacturing of ingots, wafers, cells and modules in India, which would also help generate employment in addition to various other advantages. (ANI)

