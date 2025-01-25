Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): A non-cognisable case has been registered against Hemant Bagul, son of former Pune deputy mayor Aba Bagul, for allegedly slapping a motorcyclist, at a traffic signal in Mangalwar Peth on Tuesday.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred when Fayaz Sayyad's two-wheeler brushed against Bagul's car after Sayyad lost balance as a car door opened.

The whole incident came to light after a video went viral on social media where it was seen that the motorcycle was trapped between two cars at a traffic signal.

When the door of one of the vehicles opens, Sayyad's two-wheeler brushes against Bagul's car. According to Sayyad, Bagul abused and slapped him. While, Bagul claimed that Sayyad had threatened him, police said.

Complaints have been filed by both parties, and non-cognisable cases have been registered based on each person's complaint, according to the Bundgarden police station official.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)

