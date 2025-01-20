Bhatinda (Punjab) [India], January 20 (ANI): An on-duty Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Punjab police was injured in an alleged attack while overseeing a land demarcation process in a case of a long-standing land dispute between two groups of farmers on Monday.

DSP Rahul Bharadwaj told ANI that they were on duty when they were attacked.

"While doing official duty in a case related to land demarcation, our police party was attacked today, in which I suffered a fracture on my left arm," DSP Bharadwaj said.

Deputy Commissioner Bathinda, Shaukat Ahmed Pare asserted that they will "certainly" take action in the matter.

"This issue is between two farmers groups. In this matter, the Supreme Court passed a judgment to give land rights to each side. For the implementation of the court verdict, when police teams went to the site, the losing side took matters into its own hands and attacked our team. They tried to kidnap our team, and also lock them in a Gurdwara. The police party which went to rescue our team was attacked with lathis and stones. In this, a DSP has suffered a fracture. We will certainly take action in the matter," Pare said.

Meanwhile, ahead of Republic Day 2025, DGP Punjab police Gaurav Yadav on Monday visited Amritsar and held a law and order review meeting with the police officers of Commissionerate Amritsar and the border districts of Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar Rural and Tarn Taran.

The focus of the review was on counter-terror operations, action against drug-trafficking and action against organised crime. The police and security arrangements were reviewed and suitable instructions were given to maintain peace and harmony by police presence at all important places, domination operations and other preventive and detective measures, said the police.

The meeting was attended by Special DGP Internal Security, ADGP Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), ADGP Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, DIG Border Range, SSPs, and all the gazetted officers of the border districts. (ANI)

