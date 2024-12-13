India News | Raghuvinder Shokeen Takes Oath as Delhi Minister, Replaces Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen on Friday took oath as a minister in the Delhi cabinet, replacing Kailash Gahlot who had resigned from his post and joined Bharatiya Janata Party.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena administered the oath of office to Shokeen at the Raj Niwas in Delhi.

Also Read | Ashwini Vaishnaw Slams Congress Over Allu Arjun Arrest, Says ‘Party Disrespects Creative Industry’.

"First of all, I sincerely thank Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Atishi for giving me this opportunity. I will live up to the responsibilities given to me," Shokeen said after taking oath.

Shokeen replaced Kailash Gahlot, who resigned from AAP on November 17, citing deep concerns over the party's direction and internal challenges and joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other BJP leaders.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Biggest Threat to Rahul Gandhi’s Political Career: BJP’s Amit Malviya on Congress MP’s Maiden Speech in Lok Sabha.

Gehlot held key portfolios including administrative reforms, transport, home, women and child development, and information technology in the Delhi cabinet before resigning.

Speaking on his resignation from the AAP, Kailash Gahlot earlier said that it was not an easy step for him.

"This was not an easy step for me. I have been associated with AAP since the days of Anna Ji and have consistently worked for the people of Delhi. To everyone who thinks that I made this decision under pressure, I want to say that I have never done anything under pressure.

This is not a decision taken in just one day. I left my legal career to join AAP, and all of us were united by an ideology. Our sole purpose was to serve the people of Delhi," he said.

He highlighted that when he saw those values being compromised, it caused great pain.

"The purpose for which we had come together is no longer visible today. If a government continuously engages in conflict with the central government on every issue, then the development of Delhi cannot take place," Gahlot said.

"I firmly believe that Delhi's development can only happen in collaboration with the central government. This is why I have joined the BJP. I will continue to work inspired by the vision and policies of the Prime Minister," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)