Kim (Gujarat) [India], December 24 (ANI): Restoration work is still underway near Kim railway station where the Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express derailed on Tuesday late afternoon.

According to officials, four wheels of the non-passenger coach (VPU) attached next to the locomotive were derailed.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Vadodara Division, Jeetendra Singh, told ANI that the movement of the train has resumed from both directions.

"We received information at around 3:40 pm that four wheels of the parcel coach next to the engine had derailed. Teams reached the spot and the movement of the train was resumed from both sides. No passengers were injured in this incident, and the train (Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express) has since left for its destination," Jeetendra Singh said. (ANI)

