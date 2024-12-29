Patna (Bihar) [India], December 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sanjay Yadav has expressed strong support for the ongoing Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) protest, criticising the state government's response, particularly the police's use of force during the demonstrations.

"We have been with the BPSC students from the beginning. Our leaders have been there. It was the intervention of our leader Tejashwi Yadav that put the normalization process on one side," Yadav said, acknowledging the role of his party in highlighting the students' demands.

Yadav condemned the police action against the protestors, particularly the lathi charge, and the reported involvement of the District Magistrate (DM) in physically confronting the students.

"Lathi charge was done and even the DM raised his hand on the students," he stated.

The RJD leader further added that the students' demands were not just for their benefit but for the future of Bihar and the country as a whole.

"The demands they have made are for the future of this country, and state. The government should undoubtedly listen to their demands," Yadav urged, calling on the state government to address the concerns of the protestors and ensure a fair resolution.

Earlier, Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore joined the aspirants of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in their protest in Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.

The BPSC aspirants continue their protest demanding a re-exam to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims.

Accusing the Bihar government of turning democracy into "lathi-tantra," Kishore emphasised the right to protest of the students in public spaces.

Speaking to the media, Kishore said, "We are not going for a protest. Students are sitting there; we are going to meet them. Gandhi Maidan is a public place, people go there every day. If the students do not have any place, they will go to a public place. I don't know why the government has made it a question of its prestige, somewhere they are harming themselves."

Kishore further added, "Bihar is the mother of democracy and if the students here do not have the right to speak their minds, then this is becoming a 'lathi-tantra'... that's why we are with the students."

Gaurav Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), also reached Gandhi Maidan, where the BPSC aspirants are protesting and demanding a re-examination to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims. (ANI)

