Amaravati, Dec 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister T G Bharat on Friday said that potential investments worth Rs 14,000 crore in the semiconductor sector are in the pipeline at Orvakal industrial park in Kurnool district.

The minister noted that an Indo-Japanese company is keen on this investment and arranged a meeting for its executive with IT Minister Nara Lokesh in Amaravati.

"Rs 14,000 investments are likely to come into Kurnool district's Orvakal industrial park. An Indo-Japanese company expressed its readiness to invest in the semiconductor sector," said Bharat in an official release.

Incidentally, the executives deliberated that Orvakal industrial hub in the Rayalaseema region is conducive for investments.

According to Bharat, the company is expected to ink a deal with the southern state in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the second week of January, 2025.

