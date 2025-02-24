Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): The fifth day of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly budget session began on Monday with disruption as Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs protested in the assembly.

Samajwadi Party MLAs created a ruckus in the house after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's comment on Mulayam Singh. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana intervened, directing the protesting SP MLAs to leave the assembly

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak made a comment that appeared directed at someone without naming anyone specifically.

The budget session started on February 20 and will continue until March 5, per the agenda presented. The 2025-2026 fiscal year's annual budget, which is anticipated to surpass Rs 8 lakh crore, will be presented on February 20.

Earlier, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna tabled an Rs 8,08,736 crore Budget for 2025-26 on February 20. The key initiatives in the budget include the development of an Artificial Intelligence City and a technology research park focused on cyber security, Scooties for meritorious students based on eligibility, construction of four new expressways, and the development of 58 municipalities into smart municipalities.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly's budget session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the opposition to cooperate so that the session could run peacefully until March 5.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "It is not only the responsibility of the government but also the responsibility of the opposition to run the session smoothly. The standards that the double-engine BJP government has set in the last about 8 years for the development of UP are unprecedented. Its glimpse is seen through the speech as well as through the discussions inside the House. Naturally, the frustrated and disappointed opposition tries to run away from discussing these issues and tries to create obstacles in the proceedings of the House. If the opposition helps in taking forward the meaningful discussion, then I guess that this can be a very good session." (ANI)

