New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for protesting against Arvind Kejriwal over the Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana announced ahead of the upcoming 2025 assembly elections in Delhi. He dared the BJP to keep opposing them but asserted that the Pujaris and Granthis in the national capital would get Rs 18,000 per month.

He further attacked the BJP, saying that if they want to compete with Kejriwal they should also announce an honorarium of Rs 18,000 in the 22 states they govern.

"I want to be clear in saying to the BJP: no matter how much you oppose us, Delhi's Pujaris and Granthis will get Rs 18,000 per month and Kejriwal will ensure this guarantee is fulfilled. Your government is in 22 states and you don't give salary to Pujaris and Granthis anywhere. If you want to fight with Kejriwal, you should also declare honorariums for Pujaris. But you will not," Singh, who is Rajya Sabha MP, told reporters in a press conference.

Taking a dig at BJP leaders for protesting against Kejriwal's schemes, Singh revealed that the BJP had promised to increase the salaries of Maulanas and Imams in its election manifesto for Haryana. The Imams and Maulanas are getting Rs 16,000 per month there, he added.

"They (BJP) are abusing while giving statements to the press. They are opposing. Their spokespersons are yelling on TV, asking 'why didn't the Maulanas didn't get the honorarium?' They are protesting at Kejriwal's residence, asking 'where did the Pujari Granthi Yojana come from? Where will the money come from?' You (BJP) said in your election manifesto in Haryana that you will increase the salaries of Imams and Maulanas. The salary of 50 per cent of Maulanas and Imams in Haryana was increased and they are getting Rs 16,000 per month," Singh said.

Sanjay Singh said that the BJP was providing Maulanas with Rs 16,000 per month, but has a problem with Kejriwal announcing Rs 18,000 for Pujaris and Granthis of Delhi.

"In Delhi, Kejriwal wants to give Rs 18,000 per month and the BJP has started to oppose it. They are shouting. Kejriwal and our leaders are themselves going and getting people registered. Why is the BJP so full of hatred for Pujaris and Granthis? You are giving Rs 16,000 per month to Maulanas in Haryana, but you have a problem when Kejriwal wants to give the money to Pujaris and Granthis in Delhi. This is extremely shameful," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

This comes after BJP leader Virendraa Sachdeva on Wednesday wrote a letter to Kejriwal, asking him to give up his "bad habits of lying and cheating." He asked Kejriwal to take five resolutions, demanding an apology from the people of Delhi for promoting liquor in Delhi. The BJP leader also asked Kejriwal to stop making "false" promises and stop playing with the sentiments of women, elderly and religious people.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Wednesday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the Delhi government's treasury was empty and the announcements made by the former Chief Minister were merely a "political stunt."The BJP leader said that AAP doesn't intend to give money to anyone and their intention was only to benefit electorally. (ANI)

