New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all State governments to pay salaries and other allowances to the Chairpersons and other members of the State and District Consumer Disputes Resolution Commissions (DCDRC & SCDRC).

The top court was dealing with a batch of connected matters that pertained to the payment of salary and allowances of Chairpersons and members of the DCDRCs and NCDRCs.

Also Read | West Bengal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Handicraft Fair Organised at Asansol Polo Ground, No Casualties Reported (Watch Videos).

Noting the seriousness of the issue, a bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and N. Kotiswar Singh said that if the Government of India didn't find a solution, the Court would consider exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India.

The Court listed the matter to be heard next on April 8 at 2:00 pm.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Coolies at New Delhi Railway Station, Pledges To Fight for Their Rights (Watch Video).

In the last hearing on January 7, this year, the top court had asked the Central government to decide upon the suggestion to amend the Consumer Protection (Salary, allowances and conditions of service of President and Members of the State Commission and District Commission) Model Rules, 2020 till the end of February, this year.

In today's hearing, the Court was informed that in some states, salaries and perquisites are not being paid even as per the prevailing Rules of the concerned state.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K.M. Nataraj, who appeared for the Central government, sought two weeks' time from the Court.

The Court also took note of various other contentions raised in the batch of cases and directed that salary and perquisites shall be immediately paid to the Presidents and Members as per rules, without prejudice to other issues raised.

Further, the Court stated that, in case of non-compliance with the Court's aforesaid direction, the concerned parties can file a note with the appointed amicus curiae for the court to take an appropriate call.

Senior Advocates Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Aditya Narayan appeared as amicus curiae. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)