Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old driver of a school van was arrested for allegedly molesting a four-year-old boy here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in BIT Outpost area on December 16, but his parents lodged an FIR on December 18 after the child narrated the episode, a police officer said.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Hails PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' Policy Once Again, Says 'Russia Stands in Fourth After China, US and India in Economic Parity'.

The accused, who was hired temporarily by the school after its regular driver went on leave, was arrested on Wednesday and sent to jail on Thursday, he said.

Investigation is underway.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Meets Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Discusses Statehood Restoration Among Other Issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)