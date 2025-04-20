Bitcoin's price is USD 85,193.18 as of April 20, 2025 (today) at 10:14 AM. The BTC price is stable at USD 85,000, not moving upwards or downwards. This year, it was expected that the crypto market would likely see an upward trend and Bitcoin may hit a new all-time high. The cryptocurrency is seeing no growth or falls (stagnation). Recently, the price of Bitcoin hit USD 88,000, but it was for a brief moment. HDFC Q4 Results 2025: India’s Largest Private Bank Posts 6.7% YoY Rise in Net Profit at INR 17,616 Crore.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Stable at USD 85,000

