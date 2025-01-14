Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): School from class 1st to class 8th will remain closed tomorrow in Prayagraj because of the traffic congestion after the first 'Shahi Snan' of Maha Kumbh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Basic Education Officer, on the orders of the District Magistrate, issued a public notice ordering the closure of all English and Hindi medium schools till class 8th on January 15.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti more than 35 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Sangam, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

"Heartiest greetings to all revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who took a holy dip of faith in the holy confluence on the auspicious occasion of holy 'Makar Sankranti' at the grand confluence of faith, equality and unity 'Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj," the Uttar Pradesh CM said in a post on X.

"Today, on the first Amrit Snan festival, more than 3.50 crore revered saints and devotees earned the holy benefit of bathing in the uninterrupted-clean Triveni," he added.

He thanked all 'revered' Akharas, Maha Kumbh Mela administration and sanitation workers associated with this religious gathering.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 450 million devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

On Tuesday, during the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 on Makar Sankranti, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, organised a grand flower shower from helicopters, draping the lakhs of devotees at the Sangam bank in rose petals.

Flowers were showered on all the ghats and Akharas, adding to the sanctity of the occasion. The sight of rose petals raining down overwhelmed the devotees, who responded with heartfelt chants of Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev. (ANI)

