Amethi, April 18: Uttar Pradesh Congress state co-coordinator Vikas Agrahari on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency, Smriti Irani.

BJP's Amethi district president Ram Prasad Mishra was also present on the occasion. The joining comes even as the Congress is yet to name a candidate for the seat. While the BJP has announced that Irani will seek re-election from Amethi.

Smriti Irani defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, a Nehru-Gandhi family stronghold, in one of the biggest upsets of the polls. Congress has however announced that Gandhi will again contest from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, a seat he won in the 2019 General elections. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Says, ‘No Ordinary Election but One To Save Constitution, Democracy’ a Day Ahead of First Phase of Polls.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi was questioned on wether he would contest against Irani to which the former Congress president said this was a decision for the party to take. "This is BJP's question, very good. Whatever order I will get, I will follow it. In our party, all these (selections of candidates) decisions are taken by the CEC," he had said.

Smriti Irani on Wednesday launched another all out attack on Rahul Gandhi saying "There has been a person from Amethi who you supported for 15 years and he changed his family. I urge you that they will again try to divide us on lines of caste and religion, but we must stand together. I will soon do a public program, I will soon talk about certain things that I have not spoken off, if that person (RG) is declared a candidate then I will make all those things public." Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Another List of 10 Candidates, Fields Kanhaiya Kumar From North East Delhi Against BJP's Manoj Tiwari; Check Full List of Names.

Meanwhile, Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had also made a pitch for his own candidature claiming that the people of Amethi expect him to represent their constituency if he thinks of becoming a member of Parliament. "They want a member of the Gandhi family to return, they will make him the person's victory with a huge margin, they also expect that if I take my first step in politics, and think of becoming an MP, then I should represent Amethi," he said.

Vikas Agrahari Joins BJP:

#WATCH | Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: Congress state co-coordinator Vikas Agrahari joins BJP in the presence of Union Minister & BJP candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency, Smriti Irani. (Source: BJP) pic.twitter.com/zjUZch6MUy — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

Vadra said that the decision on Amethi and Rae Bareli will be taken by the Congress leadership. "I'm not saying that I will contest from Amethi or Priyanka will contest from Rae Bareli. The decision will be taken by the Congress party," he said. Vadra said he joined hands with Priyanka Gandhi for Congress campaign in Amethi in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the 2024 general elections. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.The most populous state, which sends the most members to the Lower House of Parliament, at 80, will poll across all seven phases.