Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): With the beginning of the new year, Madhya Pradesh sees a significant change in weather conditions as dense fog engulfed several parts of the state, significantly affecting visibility, travel, and daily activities.

A sharp drop in temperatures was also felt in these parts.

The dense fog has reduced visibility to quite low levels in some areas, including the state capital Bhopal and Jabalpur.

According to the Meteorological Office, Bhopal and Jabalpur airports have reported a visibility of just 50 meters. Similarly, other regions such as Rajgarh and Ujjain districts have reported visibility of only 200 meters, while Ratlam and Narmadapuram districts have experienced reduced visibility of 500 meters. Indore Airport's visibility has been recorded at 650 meters, Gwalior Airport and Khajuraho at 800 meters, and Raisen district at 1000 meters.

"Moderate to dense fog occured in Sheopur, Neemuch, Agar, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Shajapur, Sehore, Rajgarh, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Bhind and Morena districts on Thursday morning. Additionally, shallow fog was seen in Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, Gwalior, Datia, Guna, Chhatarpur, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Narsinghpur, Raisen, Ashoknagar and Vidisha districts," the Met office stated.

As per data received from the Met Office, the minimum temperature in the state remained nearly 10 degrees across the state. Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celcius temperature last night.

Similarly, some other regions that observed the coldest night in the state include Rewa 5.4 degrees, Nowgong 6 degrees, Mandla 6 degrees, Raisen 6 degrees, Rajgarh 6.4 degrees, Khajuraho 6.4 degrees, Umaria 6.4 degrees and Guna 6.5 degrees.

Furthermore, the state capital Bhopal recorded 6.8 degrees, Jabalpur 7 degrees, Gwalior 7.6 degrees, Ujjain 9 degrees, and Indore 9.4 degrees last night. (ANI)

